Ronald Nelson Bartley, 42, formerly of Orrick, passed from this life Dec. 2, 2019, in Kansas City.
He was best known as “Ronnie” by his family and friends.
Ronnie was born Jan. 31, 1977 in Lexington, to Ronald Eugene Bartley and Vicki Gene (White) Bartley. He lived the majority of his life in Ray County and attended Orrick High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Ronnie had many likes, including sports, and he loved watching the Chiefs and spending time with his family. He liked to fish anytime he could and he liked to go mushroom hunting.
Ronnie is survived by his father and stepmother, Ronald E. and Renee Bartley of Rayville; his two daughters, Ariel O'Dell of Excelsior Springs and Cameron Bartley of Parkville; brothers, Nathan (Naomi) Bartley of Orrick; Landon Bartley of Rayville and Josh Bartley of Kansas City; a stepbrother, Chris Battagler of Rayville and a stepsister, Jamie (Bobby) Newsome of Orrick; a nephew, Dylan Bartley and four nieces, Savannah Bartley, Rebecca Newsome, Audry Bartley and Alexis Bartley.
He is also survived by several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vicki White, and all of his grandparents.
The family will greet friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick.
Memorials are suggested to the education fund for his daughter, Cameron Bartley, payable to Marsha Bartley.
