Roger Hershal Dowell, 77, Odessa, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 25, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 7995 Outer Road, Odessa, followed by a celebration of life at 6 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.
Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
