Robert Dean Claypole, 88, Richmond, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Orrick, the son of Milo and Edna May (Brinkley) Claypole.
He was united in marriage to Doris Lucille Calvert of Richmond on May 29, 1952; she survives of the home.
Robert was reared and educated in Orrick and graduated from the Orrick High School in 1951.
After high school, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, during the Korean Conflict. After the war, he returned to Orrick, where he worked as a delivery truck driver for Wheeling Corrugated Steel in Lenexa, Kansas, for 45 years, until he retired.
Robert was a member of the American Legion, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and past president of the Orrick Lion’s Club.
He enjoyed wood working, crafts, fishing and his grandkids.
Additional survivors include: two sons, Dale (Beth) Claypole of Dearborn and Gale (Wilma) Claypole of Orrick; two daughters, Regina (Bill) Barrett of Independence and Tanya (Norman) Dorton of Orrick; two sisters, Sarah Fulte and Dorothy Sue (Bob) Lee, both of Orrick; brother-in-law, Donnie Hightower of Excelsior Springs; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Bonnie) Barrett, Timmy Herron, Andrea Mathews, Megan (Eric) Shepard, Nathan (Charmaine) Claypole, Kyle (Samantha) Dorton, Mackenzie (Jerald) Pemberton and Scott (Grace) Dorton; and 20 great-grandchildren, Christian and Peyton Herron; Riley and Payton Mathews; Caitlin, Candiace and Josie Claypole; Sophie Clevenger; Gannon and Gibson Shepard; Zayne Kaat; Cholee Pemberton; Morrison Crilly; Klayton, Nelson and Lincoln Barrett; Malachi, Matthew and Dominic Dorton; and Addie Dorton.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Danny and Jimmy Claypole; and one sister, Judy Hightower.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Ray County Veterans or Shirkey Hospice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P. O. Box 190, Richmond, 64085.
Visitation with funeral services will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with services to follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens, with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Ray County Veterans. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
