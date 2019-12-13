Robert D. Allen, 82, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Dec. 10, 2019.
Bob was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Orrick. He married the love of his life, Petra Chambers, on Jan. 20, 1979. After Army airborne school and graduating from University of Missouri with a degree in geography, he began a 42-year career at Universal Underwriters Group, rising from traveling salesman in Raleigh, North Carolina, to vice president in Kansas City.
He cherished performing and socializing, and his family and friends. Bob was an avid Mizzou Tiger fan all of his life.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Petra; three children, Melissa and husband, Fred; Robert and husband, Barry; Morgan and wife, Heather; four grandchildren; sister, Donna and husband, Glenn; and many beloved cousins. MIZ-ZOU!
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a local arts organization.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City.
