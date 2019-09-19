Robert C. Rowe, 69, passed away peacefully at his rural Richmond, home Wednesday, Sept. 18. Born June 15, 1950, in Omaha to Donald and Louise Rowe, he was a 1968 Ralston High School graduate who later attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
A hard-working and big-hearted man, Bob believed life delights us most when we put fun and hospitality at the center of living.
As owner of Dukes Steakhouse & Sports Bar and numerous residential properties, he built many caring and long-term relationships. He found private happiness by quietly reaching out to many in their time of need lifting their spirits and supporting their interests with a kind, warm (and a sometimes) mischievous smile. He truly loved the world of hospitality, receiving and treating guests and strangers in friendly and generous ways.
Bob is remembered for his great cooking along with his long-term interests: KC Chief football/Royal’s baseball, traveling, everything Harley and car restoration.
He is survived by his son, Jeff (Maria) Cross; three grandchildren in LaQuinta, California; three brothers, Alan (Nancy) Rowe of Marion, Iowa; Dennis (Lynn) Rowe and Todd (Debbie) Rowe from Omaha, and his canine companion, Chapo.
He cherished his final years reunited with his son, Jeff, sharing and celebrating the sunshine and warmth of fatherhood.
He and his entire family extend deep gratitude to all of his caregivers, especially to Shirkey Hospice staff—Kaylee, Lori, Heather and Sunshine.
Per Bob’s wishes, his body was cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a future date for family, friends and acquaintances to reminisce, chat and fully enjoy one another’s presence related to Bob.
Arrangements made by: Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Richmond.
