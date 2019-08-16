Robert “Bob” Henry Dingus, 91, Richmond, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, of excessive good looks.
He had endured this condition for most of his adult life.
He was born in Pleasanton, Kansas, Aug. 27, 1927, to the late Greg and Frances Dingus.
Robert graduated from high school in Pleasanton in 1945. On his 18th birthday in 1945, he was drafted into the Army and served in South Korea until his discharge in 1947.
He married Alberta Jean Ray on Oct. 22, 1949.
Robert was a member of the United Christian Presbyterian Church of Richmond.
He was also a member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge, the Ararat Shrine Club, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Robert retired in 1982 after 27 years of service with the Missouri Public Service. He was also active in the community, spending many years on the Richmond City Council after his retirement from MoPub.
Robert grew up in the Great Depression and was among the last of the young men to be drafted in World War II. As with all of his generation, these two great events shaped his outlook on life.
His greatest pleasures in life were his marriage to Jean Ray, which lasted over 63 years, and the family that they raised together.
Their children would all like to acknowledge their parents for being such loving, honest, and hard working role models.
Bob, who never took himself too seriously, had as one of his favorite sayings, “I wish I had been born rich, instead of so damn good looking.”
Survivors include: his children Kathy Ellen Green of Garland, Texas; Lyle Robert Dingus and wife Sandra of Philomont, Virginia; Peggy Jean Hack and husband, George of Richmond; Judy Ann Reynolds of Hudson, Florida; and Jerry Ray Dingus of Newport News, Virginia.
There are seven grandchildren, Lori Jean Blankenship of Independence; Jessica Anne Roberts of San Diego, California; Kathleen Grace McCune of Sunnyvale, California; Kirby Ray Reynolds of Goose Creek, South Carolina; Riley James Reynolds of Miami, Florida; Jaimie Eileen Dingus of Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Jerry Ray Dingus Jr. of Yorktown, Virginia.
He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Tristan Sylvester Pugh of Blue Springs, Missouri; Dane Michael Blankenship of Independence, Missouri; Adeline Grace McCune and Lillian Anne McCune, both of Sunnyvale, California.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Alberta Jean Ray, of Green Ridge, Missouri; his parents, Gregory A. Dingus and Frances Paginton Dingus; a brother, Leslie Melvin Dingus, who died at birth in 1922; and one sister, Theora Ellen Dingus-Van Dyke, who passed away in 1993.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Shriner’s Hospital for Children or the Richmond United Christian Presbyterian Church. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the United Christian Presbyterian Church in Richmond, with services at 11 a.m.
A Masonic Service will be held prior to visitation at 9:45 a.m. at the church.
Military honors will be provided by the Ray County Veterans.
Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
