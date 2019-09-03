Robert “Bob” Alfred Bishop, 82, Lee’s Summit, formerly of Odessa, passed away Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, at the John Knox Village Hospice House in Lee’s Summit

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home

Interment with military rites will be in the Greenton Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.

