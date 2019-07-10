Richard “Dick” Beissenherz, Lee’s Summit, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Lee’s Summit.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at the St. Luke Evangelical Free Church, 700 West 224 Highway, Wellington followed by a funeral service.
Burial with military honors will be in the St. Luke Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFh.com.
Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
