Raymond Keith Werle, 84, Orrick, passed away July 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 6, 1935, in Orrick, to Wilbur and Frances Werle.
Raymond attended Orrick High School, graduating in 1953. He worked alongside his father in a cattle operation, Werle & Son. For many years, father and son bought, sold and cared for and transported cattle. Later, he became a truck driver for Cook Paint in Kansas City, Missouri, retiring in 1988.
Raymond was an avid trap shooter, traveling to many trap shoots through the years, often coming home with a trophy or two. He also enjoyed playing cards and spent many hours playing the card game Pitch with his family and friends. He attended Rock Falls Baptist Church near his home in rural Orrick.
He is survived by his son, Scott Werle of the home; niece, Julie Glisson and family of Overland Park, Kansas; niece, Janet Durbin and family of Lee's Summit; and many extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robbie Werle; his sister, Joyce Bailey; and his brother-in-law, Robert Bailey.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Rock Falls Baptist Church near Orrick. A private family burial at Union Cemetery in Orrick will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Orrick Fire Department or the Orrick Community Center.
Gowing Funeral Home, Orrick, is in charge of arrangements.
