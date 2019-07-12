Raymond Dale Gibson, 85, Odessa, passed away July 11, 2019.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 15, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa. Visitation will also be from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, followed by a funeral service at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.chapelhill-butler.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.