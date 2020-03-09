Phyllis Jean Mohn Webb, 92, passed away at Lakeside Meadows in Osage Beach, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born in Norborne, Missouri, and attended school there, graduating from Norborne High School in 1945.
Visitation with funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Nor-borne, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., and services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Fairhaven Cemetery, Norborne. Please remember to share your memories of Phyllis with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
