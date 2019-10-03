Peggy Ann “Granny” (Still) Freeman, 90, Wardsville, Mo., passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at home surrounded by her children.
She was born April 20, 1929, in Marceline, Missouri, the daughter of James Alfred “Casey” and Victoria Josephine “Victy” (Pavlovich) Still. She was married Sept. 29, 1951, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas to Dr. Wybert Regland “Reggie” Freeman, who preceded her in death May 14, 1974.
A lifelong resident of Missouri, Peggy graduated from Hardin High School in Hardin. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from Central Missouri State University.
Peggy was a business teacher with Camdenton Public Schools for more than 20 years.
Peggy enjoyed cooking and family gatherings. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren and she took wonderful care of all of them. Her fondest memories were of time spent with family.
Survivors include her children, Mike Freeman (Lisa) of Gordonville, Missouri; Lesli Spencer (Larry) of Wardsville; Jack Freeman (Lorrie) of Wardsville; Juli Freeman (Chris Brzowski) of Gravois Mills; and Dick Freeman (Jeanie) of Lake Ozark; 11 grandchildren, Chris Freeman, Brian Swoboda, Kadi Hood, Jake Spencer, Tara Randle, Victoria Harriman, Gary Freeman, Jacklyn Wurzbacher, Caleb Diefenbach, Tonette Glendenning and Madi Freeman; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Casey and Victy Still; her husband, Reggie Freeman; and her brothers, Joe Watskey and Edward Watskey.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, at Freeman Mortuary 915 Madison St., Jefferson City, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. in the Freeman Chapel.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Hardin Cemetery in Hardin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to the Hardin Cemetery Association, c/o Barbara Fifer, 10230 Hwy. A, Hardin, MO 64035.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.
