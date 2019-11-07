Patty Louise Holloway, 79, long-time resident of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Patty was born June 7, 1940, in Richmond, the daughter of Richard and Helen (Russell) Bunch.
She was united in marriage to Donald R. Holloway of Richmond on Sept. 26, 1959; he survives of the home.
Patty was a loving wife, mother and an amazing Granny, according to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Additional survivors include: her three children, Karen L. Johnston of Grain Valley, Terry R. (Melissa) Holloway of Richmond and Kathy D. Higgins of Indianola, Iowa; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Larry D. Bunch; and two sisters, Myrna Mansell and Jean Kraus.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. - P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
