Patricia Marie Thompson, 73, Richmond, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Ray County Memorial Hospital, Richmond, after a battle with cancer.
Patricia was born June 27, 1946, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of Robert Carl and Mable Marie (Hill) Prichard. She was united in marriage to Joseph Correll Thompson Jr., on Feb. 18, 1967; they later divorced.
Survivors include: one daughter, Teresa Jo Thompson of Kansas City; one son, Marshall Prichard Thompson of Richmond; one grandson, Avery Thompson of the home; two brothers, Robert Prichard of Rayville and David Keith (Nancy) Prichard of Pasa Robles, California; and one sister-in-law, Betty Prichard of Richmond.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard Prichard.
Patricia graduated from Lawson High School and attended Kansas City Business School. Patricia worked for the U.S. Post Office and retired in 2014. Patricia was an active community member and always gave a helping hand at community events. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a member of the Sunny Slope Cemetery board, a member of Richmond JC’etts, and served on the Missouri Pageant Board for Miss Ray County.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Children’s Mercy Hospital or Richmond First Baptist Church. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Graveside services were Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Sunny Slope Cemetery, Richmond. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
