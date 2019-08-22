Patricia Jean “Pat” Caylor, 89, Richmond, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Pat was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Washington State, the daughter of Raymond J. and Mayme Alverta (Willhelm) McEvoy.
She was united in marriage to Clifford Leonard Caylor of Kansas City, in June 1950; he preceded her in death Oct. 1, 2012.
Pat worked at the Salvation Army and served on the board since it was established in 1965. She also worked at Head Start in Richmond. Pat was a foster grandparent and was on the program’s advisory council for many years.
For all of her hard work and volunteering to the community, she was honored with the Lieutenant Governor’s Service Award. Pat was also active in her church, the Richmond Assembly of God, and enjoyed helping and running the Cradle Roll Nursery. She would help anyone and most of her friends called her “Aunt Pat.” She loved holding babies, going to Walmart to talk with people, and enjoyed making friends. Pat was always taking care of other people.
Survivors include: one son, Clifford Lewis (Nina) Caylor of Lawson; five daughters, Bonita (Walter) Gosnell of Richmond, Cliffonda (David) Hannah of Liberty, Darlynn (Kim) Magruder of Richmond, LouAnna (Wayne) Wrisinger of Independence and Lea (Timothy) Kiser of Richmond; one brother, Danny (Phyllis) McEvoy of Montesano, Washington; two sisters, Bonnie Roberts of Aberdeen, Washington, and Virginia (Paul) Munger of Hoquiam, Washington; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Randall Caylor; one daughter, Wilma Cox; one brother, Raymond McEvoy; one grandson, Jeremy Hannah; and one great-granddaughter, Kirsten Wrisinger.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Richmond Assembly of God Church. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Assembly of God Church in Richmond.
Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
