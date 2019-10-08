Pastor Charles D. Hudson, 71, Lexington, died on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.
He was born Oct. 2, 1948, in Fort Riley, Kansas, the son of Mahlon and Thelma (Frank) Hudson.
He was united in marriage to Sheryl A. Krause of Bremen, Kansas, on March 24, 1973; she survives of the home.
Throughout his childhood, Hudson’s father, a professional soldier, and their family was stationed in many states across the U.S., England and Morocco.
After high school, Charles first worked in the logging camps in Oregon and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his service in Vietnam and Korea, he met and married his wife, Sherry.
He was baptized with his daughter, Stacey, into the Lutheran faith March 10, 1974. They were stationed from coast to coast and in the Republic of Panama. He retired after 20 years of military service. Charles completed his undergraduate work at Concordia College, Seward, Nebraska, and received his Master of Divinity from Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne, Indiana. He retired from Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, ELDoNA, Richmond, after 23 years of serving his Lord.
Additional survivors include: their daughter, Stacey (Jon) Panasiewicz and two grandchildren, Payton Panasiewicz and Logan Panasiewicz; a sister, Kay (Homer) Shawley; brothers-in-law, Steven (Judy) Krause and Jerald (Hope) Krause; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his father and mother-in-law, Charles was preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Steinbach, and brother-in-law, Stanley Krause.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the St. Ignatius Lutheran Theological Seminary, the Lutheran Hour or the Christ Lutheran Church, Richmond. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Blue Rapids, Kansas.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
