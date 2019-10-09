Norman Gary Brown, 87, Norborne, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, with his beloved wife and faithful caregiver, Louise, by his side.
Norman was the fifth of eight children, the son of John William and Anna Faye (Jenks) Brown, born May 10, 1932, in Plymouth, Missouri. He attended country schools north of Stet at Burr Oak, Rhodes, Lakeview and Norborne.
Norman worked for area farmers as a hired hand before enlisting in the U. S. Army. He held the rank of staff sergeant while serving in Korea from October 1952 until he was honorably discharged in October 1954. Norman drove a gravel truck for Steva Stone Quarries for 2 1/2 years, before changing jobs and working for Yellow Freight Lines for 33 years, until his retirement in 1991.
In 1955, he married Lorraine (Brummer) Wilson and they were blessed with two children, Steve and Pamela. In December 1979, he married Louise (Wilker) Hampton, and along with his children, welcomed Louise and her son Richard into the family. In his younger years he enjoyed planting and harvesting a large garden. His favorite pasttime was relaxing in his recliner while watching the KC Royals, golf and numerous shows.
Norman is survived by his wife, Louise of the home; his children, Steven Douglas Brown and Pamela (Jody) Miller, both of Richmond; one stepson, Richard Hampton and wife, Laurie of Smithville; one sister, Maggie Ann Starke and husband, J.W. of Higginsville; three grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; one great-granddaughter; four step-grandsons; three step-granddaughters; one step-great-grandson; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; two sisters; one daughter-in-law; two stepsons and one step-grandson.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Fairhaven Cemetery, Norborne, officiated by the Rev. Martin Brooke.
Full military honors will be provided by Pence-Lovell-England Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1773 and the U.S. Army.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the H.E.L.P. Services Cancer Fund or Fairhaven Cemetery. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, MO 64633.
Online condolences may be left at www.bittikerfuneralhomes.com under obituaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.