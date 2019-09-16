Muriel Louise (Calicott) Miller, 86, Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Warsaw Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. She was born July 28, 1933, in Randolph County, Missouri, a daughter of Walter Edwin and Genelle W. (Ballew) Patton.
She attended school in Moberly and Keytesville, until moving to North Kansas City, where she graduated from North Kansas City High School. During high school, she worked for Katz Drug Store.
After high school, Muriel was united in marriage to Daniel O. Miller on Feb. 9, 1952, at the home of David Starina in Kansas City by Pastor Wilbur Calicott. She was a nurse for Dr. Ackley in Kansas City before moving with Dan to Richmond in 1956, where she was a homemaker and raised six children, Rebecca Kay, Richard Dale, David Eugene, Ronald Wayne, Donald Ray and Thomas Allen.
She was a member of Rock Falls Baptist Church at Orrick. In 1994, she and Dan moved to Sagrada Beach on the Lake of the Ozarks, where they enjoyed fishing and going on pontoon rides.
She also loved to sew and make quilts.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel O. Miller of the home; a daughter, Rebecca Kay Wolfe of Pineville, Louisiana; four sons, Richard Dale Miller and his wife Elizabeth of Richmond; Ronald Wayne Miller and his wife Karen of Hamilton; Donald Ray Miller and his wife Shelly of Phoenix; and Thomas Allen Miller and his wife Tracey of Richmond; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Miller of Lincoln; a sister, Brenda Bingham and her husband Eddie of Texas; two brothers, Kenneth Calicott and his wife Ruth and James Calicott, all of Independence; 27 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Genelle Patton; a son, David Eugene Miller; a son-in-law, James Wolfe; a sister, Barbara Ann Hannah; and a granddaughter Jennifer Wolfe.
The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Sagrada Bible Camp in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Wakenda Cemetery, near Stet, with Pastor Robert Horten officiating.
