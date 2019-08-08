Michael Millsap, 29, passed away Aug. 6, 2019, after a long battle with addiction.

He was born Oct. 12, 1989.

Michael was a creative, smart, clever and loving man. Mike loved music, the Twilight Series and movies.

He adored his son, Tyler, beyond measure. He loved spending time with Tyler at the local skate park and fishing together at Rocky Hollow. Mike and Tyler together shared a love of tattoos. They also spent much of their time together scouting for blonde future Mrs. Millsap’s.

For years, Michael fought the battle of addiction, however addiction won the war. To those who do not understand addiction, for those who considered him just another statistic, to those who didn’t know him; he was a son, a brother, a grandson, a father and a friend. He was all these things, a person with an addiction. Using failed to remind him of the devastation his family would be left to face. Using first took his pain, then his smile, next his personality and finally his life.

He is survived by his mother, Mitzi Millsap; his son, Tyler Michael Millsap; his sisters, Breanna and husband, Richard Gartin; Tyler Millsap and life partner, Robert Berutti; and one nephew, Brighton Millsap.

He is also survived by his grandparents, Barb and Bill Newkirk, as well as many aunts, uncles, greats, and cousins.

Michael’s family asks if you are struggling, know every breath is a fresh start; please know you can make it… it is never too late.

If you are reading this with judgement, educate yourself about this disease. Addiction is not a choice or a weakness. Chances are very good someone you know is struggling, too. They, like Mike once did, need your empathy and support. Please get help at drughelpline.org.

He leaves this world a little lonelier, as he will be missed by so many.

There will be a celebration of life at 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Excelsior Springs Elk's Lodge.