Menita Kay Hall, 64, of Henrietta, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home.
Menita was born on Oct. 4, 1955, in Warrensburg, the daughter of Charles Wilbern and Shirley Helen (Disch) Holt. She was united in marriage to Ronnie E. Hall of Richmond on Feb. 14, 1976; they later divorced.
Survivors include a son, Chris Hall (Heather Palier) of Richmond; three daughters, Saralissa Hall of Richmond, Tiffany (Patrick) Daly of Odessa and Mindy Gildea of Jacksonville, Florida; two sisters, Sherry Lisby of Eureka, California, and Brenda Hilton of Holden; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Menita moved to the Richmond area as a child. In addition to being a housewife and homemaker raising her family, she also worked at Action Mfg. in Odessa and C.K.S. Packaging in Kansas City. She loved her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She liked gardening, doing crafts and crocheting.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Memorial services will be held and announced at a later date. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements. Please remember to share your memories of Menita with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
