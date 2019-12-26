Mary Lee Peterson, 67, of Lexington, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home.
Visitation with funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with visitation at 1 p.m., follows by services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow services in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lexington.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
