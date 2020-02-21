Martha Still

Martha Virginia (Fredde) Still, of Richmond, Missouri, formerly of rural Hardin, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty Missouri.
Martha lived dedicated and faithful, being granted an earthly life of 80 years.
It was on Feb. 5, 1940, in Carrollton, Missouri, that the Lord blessed the home of Arthur Walter and Dora Meta (Bunge) Fredde with a daughter, naming her Martha Virginia. Martha attended school in Carrollton and graduated with the Carrollton High School Class of 1957. In 1970 she enrolled in the Research Medical School Nursing Program, where she received her degree as an LPN (licensed practical nurse).
She was united in marriage to Raymond Cary “R.C.” Still on Sunday, Sept. 2, 1962, in Rockingham Church of the Brethren, in Rockingham, Missouri.
It was a momentous loss when they lost R.C. to an accident, preceding Martha in death on Aug. 8, 1981, after 18 years, and 11 months of a beautiful friendship and marriage.
Martha was foremost a loving wife and mother, always assuring a healthy and hearty home. She later became employed as an LPN at Ray County Memorial Hospital and Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, both in Richmond. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Lexington, Missouri, and a member of the Ladies of the Red Hat Society. Martha believed in the Lord and was an active member of the United Christian Presbyterian Church of Richmond.
Martha enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening; basically, she enjoyed everything to do with rural life in general. Her favorite pastime was gathering family history to research her genealogy roots. She enjoyed simple pleasures, such as her appointment with her beautician. Martha was always delighted for a chance to spend time with her sisters. She was active at the Eagleton Center in Richmond, attending many activities but preferred line-dancing night. Martha traveled the world and loved Paris and Italy, also traveling across the United States, visiting in Las Vegas, Nevada. In later years, she enjoyed her time and helping as a door greeter at Walmart, and she always had a smile and some quick wit to make you smile too. Martha adored her grandchildren and was so proud of each one of them.
Martha is survived by a daughter, Julie Diane (Lyle) Gifford of Hardin, Missouri; a son, Jeffrey Todd (Tracy) of Stockton, Missouri; two sisters; Mildred Brockmeier (Eugene) of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Gladys Alburtis of Decatur, Illinois; three grandchildren, Ashley Still, Caitlin Koontz (Dusty) and Shelby Davault; step-grandchildren, Matt Gifford and Justin Gifford; and three great-grandchildren, Everly and Emerson Koontz, and Wyatt Davault.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dora; her beloved husband, R.C.; and two siblings, Doris Shirley and Virgil Fredde.
A private funeral service took place at Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, with Pastor Randy Schreurs officiating.
She was placed to rest next to her husband, R.C. Still, in Oak Hill Cemetery, Carrollton, Missouri.
As an expression of sympathy and in memory of Martha, memorial contributions are humbly suggested to the United Christian Presbyterian Church of Richmond. They may be left at or mailed to Foster Funeral Chapels, 201 S. Main St., Carrollton, MO 64633.
Serving the family and under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton, Missouri.
