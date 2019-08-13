Marshall Leroy Adams, 76, Richmond, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Marshall was born Jan. 2, 1943, in Los Angeles, the son of Howard William Sr. and Hazel (Clayton) Adams. He was united in marriage to Judy Myers of Springfield in April 1961; they later divorced.
Marshall was raised and educated in California and moved to Missouri in the 1960s, where he met his wife. He served his country in the U.S. Navy as a cryptographer on the USS Forrestal. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he made his home in California, until returning to Missouri in 1987. Marshall lived in the Lexington and Hardin areas.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and going shopping with his granddaughters. Marshall also enjoyed his time spent at the Hardin MiniMart. He enjoyed making people laugh, loved sitting out on his porch, the outdoors and traveling.
Survivors include: four daughters, Marchelle (Dennis) Fletcher of Hardin; Lorrie Ross of Kansas City, Kansas; Sherry Baxter (Steve Ewald) of Springfield and Shannon (Aaron) Schroeder of Warrensburg; one sister, Sherry (Bob) Rudasill of BellaVista, Arkansas; 14 grandchildren, Alison (Brandon) Acree, Jeffrey (Sarah) Black, Aleigha (David) Cox, Melissa Ross, Courtney Ross, Caity Ross, Ryan Ross, Ashley (Justin) Forte, Corey Walker (Autumn Thompson), Christopher Baxter, Joshua Whalen, Jessica Whalen, Tyler Schroeder and Braden Schroeder; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kirsten Leigh Adams; stepmother, Marie Adams; and brother, Howard William Adams Jr.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Thurman funeral home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements.
