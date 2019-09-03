Marjorie Outersky, 89, Richmond, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at North Care Hospice House, North Kansas City.
Marjorie was born April 26, 1930, in Hardin, the daughter of Earnest and Georgia (Weiss) Minnick. She married Maurice Outersky of Richmond on Feb. 16, 1950. He preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 1994.
Marjorie grew up in the Morton community where she went to grade school and then later attended the Hardin Grade School. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1948. She went to work at the J.C. Penney Store in Richmond and Kansas City. She worked as a teacher’s aide for the Richmond School District for 28 1/2 years in the special education department until she retired in 2000. Marjorie enjoyed working with special needs children, reading English literature, scriptures and poems. Marjorie was a member of the First Baptist Church.
She was proud to be on the Ray County Senior Center Board at the Eagleton Center for many years, promoting its activities and services. Marjorie’s greatest love, pride, and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Because she grew up in a large family, family gatherings, with brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews were a highlight in her life. Social time and laughter were a big part of her life. Her passion and favorite hobby was line dancing three times a week. She first fell in love with it in the 1990’s when the school district offered classes to the staff. Marjorie has been line dancing ever since!
Marjorie will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her zest for life and infectious laugh would always fill the room. She never gave up cooking her traditional Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter meals, especially making everyone’s favorite pie, that famous chocolate pie! Her laughter, love and passion for life set an example for all of us. Mom, Grandma and best friend we want you to “line dance your way through those pearly gates!”
Survivors include two daughters, Vickie (Rupert) Brown and Nannette (Terry) Padgett, all of Richmond; six grandchildren, Jason Brown, Justin Brown, Nick Padgett, Molley (Brady) Butler, Desiree (Ryan) LaForge and Haley Padgett and her fiancé, Justin Ware; two great-grandchildren, Kash LaForge and Scottlynn “Scottie” Butler; two sisters, Faye Early of Gladstone and Bea (Jim) Mayden of Carrollton, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Outersky; four brothers, Marvin “Gene” Minnick, Earnest Minnick Jr., Glenn Minnick and Kenneth Minnick; four sisters, Mildred Mitchell, Emily Herring, Betty Bowles and Peggy Norris.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ray County Eagleton Civic Center or the Richmond First Baptist Church. They may be dropped off or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 N. Main St. – P. O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Richmond First Baptist Church in Richmond. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens, Richmond.
