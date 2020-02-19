M. Patricia Townsend, 84, of Orrick, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 17, at Shirkey Nursing & Rehab Center in Richmond, MO.
Pat was born Dec. 19, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Mary and Eldon Cox. She accepted Christ at a young age. She was united in marriage to John M. Townsend of Orrick, Missouri, on Jan. 18, 1958. He survives of the home and family farm.
Before marrying John, she worked at Kroger’s in Kansas City as executive secretary. She was a loving mother and homemaker on the farm. Pat was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was a tremendous help on the family farm through gardening, canning and dressing chickens. She belonged to the Orrick Christian Church and served as treasurer and taught Sunday School for many years. She was also an active member of the Keystone Class. She loved delivering flowers and cards to shut-ins, playing bridge, entertaining and eating out with Red Hats. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren and watching them grow. For many years, she and John spent time at their cabin on the Lake of the Ozarks, where they enjoyed boating and watching their grandchildren swim.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Milton Townsend; three children, Keith (Cecelia) Townsend of Cary, North Carolina; Tom (Deanne) Townsend of Orrick; and Diane (Eric) White of Springfield, Missouri; six grandchildren, Candice, Phillip, Douglas, Ashley, Brittany and Joshua; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild, Andrew Townsend, in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Orrick Christian Church or South Point Cemetery. They can be mailed to Gowing Funeral Home, P. O. Box 168, Orrick, MO 64077. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with funeral immediately following at the Orrick Christian Church, 401 E. South Front St., Orrick, MO. Burial will be in South Point Cemetery.
Arrangements by Gowing Funeral Home, Orrick, Missouri.
