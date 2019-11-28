Logan Michael Bauer, 21, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 26, 2019.
Logan was born July 7, 1998, to Heather (Holloway) Bauer and Kevin Bauer of St Louis.
Logan was a graduate of Westminster Christian Academy, where he was a Wick Cup Champion on the hockey team, and a student at Mizzou.
In addition to his parents, Logan is survived by his sister, Lauren Bauer and his brother, Landon Bauer, both of St. Louis.
He is also survived by his grandparents, Mel and Mary Holloway of Richmond and Charles and Joyce Bauer of. St. Louis; his Uncle Gary and Aunt Penny Vandiver and his cousins, Ashton, Abby and Evan Vandiver, all of Richmond; and many additional friends and family.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood.Funeral is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at The Crossing Church in Chesterfield, 114 N. Eatherton Road, Chesterfield, MO 63005.
For more funeral service information, visit www.boppchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Logan’s name to Sana Lake Recovery Center, 8350 Highway 30, Dittmer, MO 63023.
