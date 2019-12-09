Lisa Ann Miller, 48, Lexington, died Dec. 4, 2019.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at the Richmond Assembly of God Church, 303 S. College St., with the Rev. Eddie Birdsong officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family and may be delivered to the church.
