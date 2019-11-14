Lawrence Nelson White, 87, Richmond, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at North Care Hospice House in Kansas City.
Lawrence was born May 26, 1932, in Richmond, the son of Edgar Nelson and Grace Virginia (Derstler) White. He was first united in marriage to Betty Jean Yallaly of Camden; they later divorced.
He was then united in marriage to Janice Kay Due of Richmond; she preceded him in death May 2, 1986.
Lawrence was reared and educated in Richmond. After graduating from high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS McCoy during the Korean conflict.
After returning from the war, he worked for the family business and owned and operated White Feed and Fertilizer. After the Feed and Fertilizer business, he began his passion for over-the-road trucking and drove into his 70s. Lawrence worked for several area trucking companies, before finishing his career with Waller Trucking; Lawrence really enjoyed trucking.
One of his favorite pastimes was going out on Saturday night to country music shows with his friend, Darlene.
He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed exercising regularly with his friends at the Ray County Health Department.
He especially enjoyed time spent with his family and going out to eat. Lawrence really enjoyed socializing with his friends and family and loved being in the middle of the conversation.
Survivors include: one son, David Lawrence (Julie) White of Richmond; six grandchildren, Dylan (Kiersten) White, Hannah White, Ronnie Bartley, Nathan Bartley, Landon Bartley and Josh Bartley; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Bartley, Savannah Bartley, Audry Bartley, Alexis Bartley, Cameron Bartley and Ariel O’Dell; one stepson, Robert James Grigsby of Richmond; his special friend of more than 80 years, Darlene Skinner; and his faithful companion, Pete.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice; and one daughter, Vickie Jean White.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Ray County Humane Society. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. - P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be at 11a.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Richmond.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
