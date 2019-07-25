Larry Keith Pennington, 80, rural Camden, died July 22, 2019, at North Care Hospice House, North Kansas City.
Larry was born July 25, 1938, in Orrick, the first-born child of Robert S. Clarkson-Pennington and Billie (Cheshier) Pennington. He was united in marriage to Janice Coletta Bellis of rural Camden, on May 17, 1956. She survives of the home.
Larry lived in the Orrick area nearly all his life and graduated with the Orrick High School class of 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve on Dec. 13, 1955, for eight years and was honorably discharged Nov. 30, 1963. Larry worked for Culligans, Percy Kent Bag Co. and then for Western Electric in Lee's Summit. This company was later known as A.T. & T Technologies, then Lucent Technologies. Larry retired from Lucent Technologies after 30 years of service in September 1990.
Following his retirement, Larry worked at funeral homes in Clay and Ray counties.
After his retirement, he helped maintain the South Point Cemetery grounds. Larry had the talent and ability to "dowse" for graves and was called upon many times to locate unmarked burial sites. He was also able to tell if the unmarked grave was that of a male or female. "Dowsing" is a talent few claim to have, but Larry was gifted to be able to successfully dowse for graves.
Larry enjoyed fishing and watching Chiefs football games.
Larry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice Pennington of the home; his daughter, Cindy (Larry) Cohoon of Carlyle, Illinois; sons, Alan (Sharon) Pennington of Independence and Andy Pennington and Lisa Hastings of Richmond; a brother, Roger (Marsha) Pennington of Excelsior Springs; sisters, Joyce Stock, Independence; Karen Vandiver, Orrick; Nina (Doug) Courtney, Richmond; and Robin (Pat) Cado of Lexington.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Heather Pennington, Chris (Krystal) Graves, Kaitlin Pennington, Jennifer (Josh) Lawmaster, Melissa (Josh) Slates, Shelby (Michael) Schlitzer, and Cody (Elizabeth) Pennington; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Ashlyn and Garrison Cohoon; Tristen and Chevelle Graves; Krysta and Kaleb Crawford; Alex Gaea; Isiach Lawmaster; Matthew and Spencer Schlitzer; and Hailey, Kailey and Bailey Pennington.
Memorials are suggested to South Point Cemetery Association or The Rock Falls Baptist Church.
Visitation was from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Rock Falls Baptist Church. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Mohr officiating. Burial was in South Point Cemetery near Orrick.
Gowing Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
