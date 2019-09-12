Larry Gene Heddings completed his journey on this earth at 5:07 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Liberty Hospital, with his family by his side.
Larry was a leading example of endurance and granted an earthly life of 56 years, 1 month and 23 days.
On Wednesday, July 17, 1963, in Carrollton, Missouri, the Lord blessed the home of Amos “Jewell” and Peggy Nell (Rowlett) Heddings with the arrival their first child, a son they named Larry Gene. This sweet new baby boy was instantly loved and adored by his parents. Larry was soon joined by a brother, David; and a sister, Shelley.
Larry graduated with the class of 1981 from Stet High School.
Larry was kindhearted and gentle, loving all creatures, but he was very fond of dogs, especially boxers and chows. He had a green thumb for gardening, raising vegetables and many varieties of flowers. His other hobby was woodworking and crafting and anything related to John Deere tractors, but he really liked the Model 50.
He could talk for hours with his brother about Ray-Carroll and longed for the smell of the grain dryers. He was always willing to help others and would go without to help a friend. He loved to mow the lawn, and many times he would mow the neighbor's yard to help them out.
He held many odd jobs over the years, working for Stet feeder Supply and at Bristol Manor as the faculty administrator, but he is mostly remembered as the maintenance manager at McDonald's in Carrollton, working there for 12 years before retiring early.
Larry believed in the Lord and was a member of the First Christian Church in Carrollton.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy Heddings of Kearney; a brother, David Paul Heddings of Carrollton; a sister, Shelley Lynn Thorsen and her husband, Jim, of Kearney; nieces and nephews, Paul and Taylor Hedding, Danielle Bowman and Donnie Pangborn; great-nieces and nephews, Abe Author, Eli Bowman, Ellison Pangborn and Emery Pangborn.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Amos “Jewell” on May 20, 2012, and a precious niece, Allison Pangborn on Sept. 2, 2002.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, where Larry will be laid to rest in Ebenezer Cemetery, Bogard, Missouri.
Pallbearers will be David Heddings, Paul Heddings, Donnie Pangborn, Mike Hamm, Joe Finley and Tommy Smith with honorary pallbearer, Jim Thorsen.
As an expression of sympathy and in memory of Larry, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.fosterfuneralchapels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.