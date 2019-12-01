Lamar Carpenter, 85, rural Norborne, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Ray County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Lamar was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Stet, the son of Burl Martin and Myrtle Mae (Miller) Carpenter. He was united in marriage to Nina Mae Nickell of Rothville on July 23, 1955; she survives of the home.
Lamar graduated from Orrick High School in 1952. He earned his bachelor of science degree in agriculture education from University of Missouri in 1955.
He and Nina married and moved to Donnellson, Iowa, to teach high school until 1959 when they moved back to rural Norborne to begin their lifetime career of farming and raising three children.
Lamar and Nina were co-founders and co-owners of Stet Milling Company from 1962 to 1980. Lamar served on the Hardin-Central School Board of Education and was instrumental in starting the agriculture education program in 1974.
Lamar was a Christian and a strong-willed man, with an even stronger work ethic which contributed to his success as an agri-businessman and farmer. Besides his love for farming and raising cattle, he was an avid pilot.
Lamar was overwhelmingly proud of his family. His interests included attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting and academic activities and attending community social events. Lamar will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Lamar is also survived by his children: Douglas Cameron (Judy) Carpenter of Stet; Rita Ann Carpenter of Richmond; and David Alan (Gaye) Carpenter of rural Hardin; his sister, Carolyn Sue (Ted) Bauer of Neenah, Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Wright, Kourtney Carpenter, Whitney (Marshall) Smith, Stephanie Carpenter, Lauren (Seth) Jones, Leslie (John) Young, Lydia (Tony) DeWeese, Daniel (Samantha) Carpenter, Mark (Ragen) Carpenter and Michael Carpenter (fiancé Cheyenne Baxter); and eight great-grandchildren, Kinze Wright, Cameron Wright, Aubree Wright, Tucker Smith, Dawson Smith, Carter Jones, Scarlett Jones and Judah Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the donor’s choice.
Visitation with funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with services at 2 p.m Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
