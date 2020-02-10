L.C. George Jr., 89, passed away quietly Feb. 7, 2020, with his wife of 71 years at his side.
He was born April 24, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri, to L.C. George Sr. and Holiece Noland George. L.C. and his family moved to the family farm in 1931, where he lived the rest of his life. He graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1947. In October 1948, he and the love of his life, Marylist Dillen, eloped and were life-long partners raising a family and managing a family farm, which included livestock and crops. L.C. was an early innovator in the use of mechanical equipment on the farm, starting in the 1950s. He was a member of the Union Baptist Church and a member of the Angerona No. 193 AF & AM Masonic Lodge Chapter in Missouri City.
L.C. was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lorene Clatworthy; and a brother, Richard. He will be missed by his remaining family, wife, Marylist George; brothers, Arthur George and Kenneth George (Judy); two children, Nancy George and L.C. George, III (Mary); two grandchildren, Alexander George and Bridget George; and three great-grandchildren, Mason, Ashley, and Connor George.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13 at White Chapel Cemetery, 6600 N.E. Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO 64119.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements: Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
