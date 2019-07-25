Kathleen Ann Shepherd, 69, Camden, formerly from Chillicothe, died Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Graveside services will be Sunday, Aug. 4, at Palo Alto Cemetery in Newton, Iowa, with a celebration of life to follow inurnment. Times will be announced on the Thurman Funeral Home website.
Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at thurmanfuneralhome.com.
