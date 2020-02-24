It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karen Susan Windsor Bush of Richmond, Missouri.
Karen was born June 12, 1949, the daughter of Harold G. and Diana Taylor Windsor, and passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at the age of 70.
Karen lived the majority of her life in Richmond, Missouri, graduating from Richmond High School in 1967. Karen was known for her laugh and sweet smile; she enjoyed meeting people and chatting over coffee or a cuppa. She was a professional seamstress and, having a great eye for color and design, she hand-pieced, hand-appliqued and hand-quilted many beautiful quilts. Her work was featured in Quilt Magazine. Karen also loved history and enjoyed working at the Ray County Museum for several years.
Survivors include a sister, Martha Sidney (Scott) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; brother, Richard (Janis) of Windsor, Missouri; two daughters, Laura Alber of Gladstone, Missouri, and Buffy M. Albertson of Richmond; four nephews; one niece; one great-nephew and one great-niece; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial is planned for late spring.
