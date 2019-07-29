Joyce Ann (Cunningham) Hufford, 61, Richmond, died unexpectedly, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home.
Joyce was born on Jan. 11, 1958, in Richmond, the daughter of Jack Cunningham and Annabell (O’Dell) Cunningham Sr. She was united in marriage to David Dale Hufford of Lexington on April 9, 1977. He survives of the home.
Joyce was reared and educated in Richmond. She was a well-known cook at Joyce’s Restaurant in Richmond; she was the cook from when it opened until it closed. Her family was her life, and she especially loved her grandchildren. Joyce was a wonderful cook and enjoyed her job.
Survivors include: one son, Dale Wayne Hufford of Richmond; one daughter, Melissa Hufford of Richmond; three grandchildren, Amaya Maddox, Danica Hufford and Cayden Penniston; one brother, Jack (Gloria) Cunningham Jr. of Richmond; one sister, Peggy Brubeck of Liberty; and one brother-in-law, Larry Danner of Odessa.
Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Susan Elaine “Susie” Danner; and one son in infancy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Joyce Ann Hufford Memorial Fund. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. - P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with funeral services begin at 1 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Inurnment will be at a later date in Richmond Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
