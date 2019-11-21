Johnnie Jean (Folley) Turner, 83, Warrensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Visitation is at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with the funeral at noon, at the Zion United Church of Christ, 105 N. Mary St., Mayview.
Burial will be in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Mayview.
Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com
