John Richard Lyon, 78, Blue Springs, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lee’s Summit.
John was born Jan. 5, 1941, in St. Clair County, the son of Richard Franklin and Johnnie Helen (Robinson) Lyon. He was first united in marriage to Charla Jean Park of Lathrop on June 2, 1962. She preceded him in death Dec. 25, 1993. He was then united in marriage to Phyllis Jane Testrake of Lee’s Summit on Oct. 19, 1996. She survives of the home.
John was reared and educated in Cass County and graduated from Cass Midway High School. He worked as a tool and die maker for most of his life and for 14 years at General Motors.
John was also a farmer in the Camden area and operated the Lyon Orchard.
He was a man who carried responsibility all of his life and started working from a young age. John enjoyed time at the lake, fishing, boating and especially spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed float trips and driving friends around the lake.
John was also a faithful member of the Christian Fellowship Ministry of Richmond, where he was an elder.
Additional survivors include: three sons, Rob Lyon of Excelsior Springs, Dave (Theresa) Lyon of Lawson and Steve Lyon of Branson; 10 grandchildren, Cait Lyon, Sarah Lyon, Henry Lyon, Maggie Lyon, Ashley (Christian) Young, Matt Lyon, Jessica Lyon (Andrew Faulkner), Nick Lyon, Hayley (Waylon) Whorton, and Josie Lyon; six step-grandchildren, Rashell (Darrell) Thornton, Brandon Hiser, Jordan Martin, Joshua Martin, Jessica (Joey) McMillan and Jeffrey Hiser Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Emma Young and one on the way; 11 step-great-grandchildren, Leah Chaning, Liam Thornton, Boss McMillan, Nickolas McMillan, Cole Hiser, Presleigh Hiser, Maverick Hiser, Matt Martin, Evan Martin, Jaxson Hiser and Brooklin Hiser; one brother, Mike (Shauna) Lyon of Cleveland; three sisters, Kathy (Bob) Orf of Kansas City, Linda Lyon of New Jersey, and MaryAnn Pryor of Buckner; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; one stepson, Jeff Hiser; one brother, Steve Lyon; and two sisters, Pat Ayres and Carol Keeler.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor’s choice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Graveside services with burial will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, at Lake Viking Cemetery, near Gallatin.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
