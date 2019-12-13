John R. Rosewaren, 81, Richmond, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at NorthCare Hospice House in Kansas City, surrounded by his loving family.
John R. was born July 5, 1938, in Richmond, the son of Clyde A. and Marjorie (Hicks) Rosewaren. He was united in marriage to Linda King of Richmond on June 12, 1970. She survives of the home.
John R. was reared and educated in the area of his birth, graduating from Richmond High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard, where he was an aviation machinist’s mate and was awarded the Coast Guard Medal for heroism for saving a life in the Columbia River in Ilwaco, Washington, in 1963.
He worked for the Ray-Carroll Co-op for 31 years, retiring as petroleum manager in 1999. He then worked part-time in sales at Swafford’s Ford for two years. John R. and Linda enjoyed traveling in their R.V.’s throughout the United States during their retirement. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
Additional survivors include: three sons, Terry Rosewaren of Kansas City, Kansas; Keith (Linda) Rosewaren of Blue Springs; and Mark (Stacey) Rosewaren of Vineyard, Utah; five grandchildren, Shelli Maxwell, Jessica Rosewaren, John Rosewaren, Keith Rosewaren and Nicola Rosewaren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Laura Wrisinger and Lynn Rosewaren, both of Richmond; one nephew, Justin Wrisinger; and one niece, Heather Pugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister in infancy, Terri Rosewaren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Ideal Industries, Inc. or NorthCare Hospice House. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation and funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with funeral services at 11 a.m. Full military honors will be provided by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Ray County Veterans Honor Guard.
Burial will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
