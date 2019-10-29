Joan S. “Jody” Ritter, 94, Orrick, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Jody was born Aug. 17, 1925, in London, England, the daughter of Albert and Dorothy Sirett.
She was united in marriage to Johnny Melford Ritter of Orrick on April 13, 1957; he survives of the home.
Jody arrived in the United States in 1949 and became an American citizen March 9, 1954.
She first worked for AT&T as a teletypists from 1955 to 1964. After she was married, she became a farmwife and homemaker.
In addition to raising her family, Jody enjoyed helping her husband on the farm. Jody had a natural love for animals, raising a raccoon named Rascal and a deer named Baby, both from a bottle. She was known for her cooking, especially for her pies, and her Christmas cookie plates that she made for all of her friends and family.
Additional survivors include: her children: Allan (Sandra) Fann of Fort Worth, Texas; Chuck (Sandy) Fann of Hutchinson, Kansas; Joanne (Danny) Helms of Owensville, Missouri; John (Nancy) Ritter of Richmond; Brian (Rhonda) Ritter of Orrick; and Steve (Johnna) Ritter of Excelsior Springs; 11 grandchildren, Bo (Shanna) Helms, Jamie (Mike) Hurtgen, Drew Helms, Matthew Fann, David (Naomi) Fann, Patrick Fann, Shannon (Adam) Lindberg, Kevin (Kristina) Fann, Christina Cunningham, Danielle Ritter and Steven Ritter; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, David Ryan Ritter.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. - P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with funeral services will be at noon, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with services to follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow services at the Missouri State Veteran’s Cemetery, Higginsville.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.