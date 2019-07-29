Joan Lewis, 86, Richmond, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Ray County Memorial Hospital.
Joan was born Nov. 8, 1932, in rural Ray County, the daughter of Elmer and Gladys (Transue) Snider.
She was united in marriage to James Edward Lewis of Richmond on Oct. 20, 1951; he preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2007.
Joan was reared in the area of her birth and graduated from Richmond High School. In addition to being a housewife and homemaker, she was a secretary to the Richmond School District superintendent and at Dr. Riley’s office in Richmond.
Joan was best known as the baker for Bob’s United Super in Richmond; she also baked for other people.
She was an excellent cook and baker.
Joan was active in her community and church. She was a member of the United Christian Presbyterian Church in Richmond and served as deacon, elder and Sunday School teacher. She was the church’s 2015 Woman of the Year. In 2019, she was honored as a deacon emeritus.
In her community, she volunteered at the Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of the Ray County Board of Health for 12 years and the Richmond P.E.O. Chapter. She was a lifetime member of the historical society and served on its board for eight years.
Joan enjoyed playing cards, scrapbooking, sewing, and cooking.
Survivors include: one son, Jeff Edward (Elizabeth) Lewis of Duxbury, Massachussetts; two daughters, Sharon Kay (Larry D.) Rogers of Camden and Cathy Lynn (Wayne) Julian of Lone Jack; six grandchildren, Ali (Troy) Thompson, Janelle Rogers, Aubrey Lewis, Claire Lewis, Carter Lewis and Jenna Lewis; five great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Blackwell, Kyle Thompson, Royal Price, Audrey Thompson and Addison Thompson; and one sister, Emogene Ogg of Richmond.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Jeremy T. Rogers; one brother, Carl Elvin Snider; and one sister, Agnes Houston.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the United Christian Presbyterian Church and can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the United Christian Presbyterian Church in Richmond, with the Rev. Doug Gilpin officiating.
Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
