Jimmy Eugene Norris, 82, Richmond, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Jimmy was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Fishing River Township, Ray County, the son of Clarence B. “Punk” and Carrie “Joy” (Wood) Norris. He was united in marriage to Vicenta Antoranz Herrero of Segovia, Spain, on June 10, 1964. She survives of the home.
Jimmy was a career military man with many awards and accomplishments, serving in the U. S. Air Force from 1954 until he retired in 1980. Upon his retirement, he attained the rank of senior master sergeant. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Jimmy was a member of the Ray County Veterans, where he belonged to the American Legion Post 237 and the Richmond Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4398. He served as American Legion Post 237 commander from 2003 to 2004 and was a member of the funeral military honors team. Jimmy was a member of the Camden Masonic Lodge. He was also a lifetime member of the Liberty Lodge 70, Spain; and Disabled American Veterans.
After his service to the country, Jimmy worked for Walmart in Richmond, the Lake City Arsenal, and the post office in Liberty. In 2002, Jimmy received his belated Excelsior Springs High school diploma, after his military call of duty. Jimmy enjoyed taking his wife Vicenta to coffee every day and visiting with everyone from the local diners. He always had a laugh and a kind word.
Additional survivors include: two sons, Charles Dee Norris of Richmond and Jamie Christopher Norris of Lutz, Florida; two daughters, Jacqueline Francisca (Randal) Howard and Maria Antonia Betty Allnut, both of San Diego, California; seven grandchildren, AnnaMarie Allnutt, Siena Allnutt, Aaron Allnutt, Courtney Allnutt, Jourdan Howard, Angelica Norris and Hannah Norris; and two sisters and one brother in-law, Peggy Ann (Junior) Hackett and Betty Louise Mitchell, all of Richmond.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Billy Don Norris, Parrish Lynn Norris and Jeffrey “Wayne” Norris.
Memorials are suggested to the Ray County Veterans Memorial Park Association. They can be left at or mailed to the Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with memorial services will begin at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. A Masonic Lodge Service will be at 12:15 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to visitation. Inurnment will follow services in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stewart Sullivan from Whiteman Air Force Base, flew the American flag in the B-2 Stealth Bomber over Richmond for five hours on July 31, 2019, to honor and in memory of Senior Master Sgt. Jim Norris. From our family and friends to Lt. Col Sullivan, thank you for your tribute to Senior Master Sgt. Jim Norris; he will be greatly missed by everyone.
