Jerald Eugene “Jerry” Fowler, 62, Hardin, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family; He entered into heaven a good and faithful servant.
Jerry was born Aug. 28, 1956, in Richmond, Indiana, the son of Eston and Carolyn Joan (Norris) Fowler. He was united in marriage to Benecia Jo Borton, of Orlando, Florida, on July 18, 1987; she survives of the home.
Born and raised on a farm near Centerville, Indiana, Jerry attended the local schools, and played football throughout his teen years. At the young age of 18, he moved to Missouri in search of greater heights and greener pastures. His desire to advance led him to join the then-fledgling Cerner Corporation, where he was proud to work for over three decades, celebrating his 35th anniversary in August as a Senior Technology Architect.
While attending Penn Valley Community College, Jerry met Benecia and her two daughters Susannah and Rachel, whom he later adopted and raised as his own.
The year following Jerry and Benecia's marriage welcomed them with the first of nine more children, and in later years, nine grandchildren. Always a family man, he pointed to his raising eleven sons and daughters as his greatest accomplishment and source of pride. In addition to being a loving husband, father and grandfather, Jerry was also a caring son-in-law to Benecia's mother in her later years.
In 1997, Jerry and his family moved to 120 acres of farm land north of Richmond, a location that would come to be known as the Fowler Family Farm, and would play host to many wonderful memories. Possessing a strong can-do mindset, there was never a project that he was afraid to tackle, never letting any lack of experience hinder a good attempt. Whether raising livestock, gardening, automotive work, construction, leading the worship band at church or running for state representative, his determination carried him through every one.
Jerry enjoyed playing the bass, listening to rock hits from his younger days, watching sports (being a Chiefs fan even prior to moving to Missouri), and engaging in other family activities.
His easy-going nature, quiet strength, and ornery jokes will be missed.
Additional survivors include: 11 children, Susannah Jo Fowler Blackstock of Richmond, Rachel Elizabeth Fowler of Bellefontaine, Ohio; Jerald Elijah Fowler of Hardin, Benjamin Isaiah (Susan) Fowler of Lexington, Joseph Eugene Fowler of Hardin, Grace Alexandria Fowler of Richmond, Naomi Carolyn Fowler (Kevin) Worth of Lexington, Malachi Andrew Fowler of Lexington, Samuel Isaac Fowler of Hardin, Matthew Thomas Fowler of Hardin and Abigail Joan Fowler of Hardin; nine grandchildren, Chloe Jane Blackstock, Isaac Jonathan Blackstock, Daniel Joshua Blackstock, Josie Kathleen Fowler, Sophie Marie Fowler, Elsie Louise Fowler, Rylee Renee Worth, Michael Asher Worth and Raelynn Isabelle Worth; two sisters, Donna Sue Fowler of San Diego, California, and Peggy Lynn Fowler of Richmond, Indiana; and a half-sister, Cindy Elliot of Philadelphia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kevin Charles Fowler.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests plants, to be transplanted at the Fowler Family Farm, and memorial contributions be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at John Hopkin’s University. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, northeast of Richmond. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond.
Burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
