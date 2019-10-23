Jennifer Lee Gowing, 35, River Ridge, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in her home.
Jennifer was born Jan. 5, 1984, in Excelsior Springs to Ronald L. Pendleton and Sandra J. (Craven) Pendleton.
A native of Orrick, Jennifer graduated from Orrick High School in 2002 and went on to receive her associate degree in business administration and accounting from Wentworth College in Lexington.
She was united in marriage to Jeffrey Gowing of Orrick on Jan. 29, 2010. She worked alongside her husband building their motion picture equipment leasing companies, where she worked until the birth of their daughter, Josephine Lee.
Besides working, Jeff and Jen thoroughly enjoyed traveling and entertaining their friends on any occasion.
Connected at the hip, Jennifer and Josephine were best friends from the beginning.
Jennifer went above and beyond to entertain, teach and spend time with their daughter; which included being a substitute teacher at Josephine’s school, St. Martin’s Episcopal, numerous arts and crafts, games, puzzles, trips and of course - shopping.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Kyle, and daughter, Josephine Lee of the home; her mother, Sandra (Craven) Pendleton and father, Ronald Pendleton, both of Orrick; her mother-in-law, Joni Gowing of Orrick; sisters-in-law, Mindy Hannah of Houston; Melissa Kelley of Orrick; and Michelle Burns (Alan) of Kearney; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, George Gowing, of Orrick.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick. The funeral will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, at the Orrick Baptist Church in Orrick followed by internment in Riffe Cemetery, northwest of Orrick.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Orrick Christian Church for the CAT-PACK program, a benefit for students in the Orrick School District or the Orrick Fire Protection District Association.
