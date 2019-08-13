Janice Darlene Wenzel, 82, Norborne, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, with family by her side, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond, where she had been a resident for the past 11 years.
Janice was born July 15, 1937, in Bethany, the daughter of Oscar William Henry and Roxey Anna (Peetom) Bruemmer.
She was a 1955 Norborne High School graduate. On July 27, 1962, she married Karl Delbert Wenzel in Norborne.
Darlene loved collecting angels, quilting and working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She was an extraordinary cook who could create just about anything in the kitchen. Darlene liked to cook for family and friends. They all agree one of their favorite meals was her homemade pizza, and it was always served with potato chips, homemade sweet pickles and green olives.
Darlene was very concerned that the Norborne band members needed new uniforms. She and other concerned parents founded the Band Boosters in Norborne, now the Music Boosters.
Darlene was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 1773, where she spent countless hours volunteering in many capacities. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Norborne.
Darlene is survived by her children, Linda O'Dell and husband, Lonnie, of Hale; Kenneth Veach and wife, Sherry, of Richmond; and Diana Cowsert and husband, Rod, of Norborne; seven grandchildren, Duane O'Dell (Tara), Breanne Bratton, Tyler Veach, Megan Butler (Brad), Garrett Hewlett, Lee Cowsert and Jennifer Cowsert; two stepgrandsons, Patrick O'Dell (Billie), and Kyle O'Dell (Connie); 10 great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Roxey Bruemmer; her husband, Karl Wenzel; and one sister, Lorraine Brown.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Norborne, with Pastor Kim Scharff officiating.
Burial will be in Fairhaven Cemetery, Norborne.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shirkey Hospice. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, MO 64633.
Online condolences may be left at www.bittikerfuneralhomes.com.
