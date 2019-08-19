James “Scott” Farmer, 67, Richmond, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Scott was born Feb. 25, 1952, in Excelsior Springs, the son of Gamanual Harding and Ruth Marvine (Rinkenbaugh) Farmer. He was united in marriage to Leslyn Jean Woods of Camden Dec. 11, 1971; she survives of the home.
“Scotty,” as his friends liked to call him, was reared and educated in the area of his birth. He was a proud member of the Richmond High School Class of 1970 – and no one looked forward to reunions more than he. He attended Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington.
Scott was full of love and as his Facebook friends will attest, he loved sharing in others joys. He never knew a stranger and would question a new acquaintance – at length – until he found a common bond.
Friendship was important to Scott and he developed many of them. He adored the “girls” at Sonic and dispensed fatherly/grandfatherly advice, whether it was requested or not. Scott’s hobbies consisted of cars – buying cars, selling cars, washing cars, any cars. In later years, he became a fan of car programs on television and he watched them all. Scott loved his hometown and was involved in civic organizations – particularly the Richmond Rotary Club, where he served as past president, was a Paul Harris Fellow and had just received Rotary’s Lifetime Achievement Award. He was very proud of his contributions to Rotary and the community and was willing to work on any project.
Scott was also an active member in the Richmond Chamber of Commerce, served on the Board of Directors and received the Sam Walton Business Leader Award and was recognized by the Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
The most important thing in Scott’s life was his family. He was absolutely devoted to them all. There was no better husband, daddy, father, or PaPa. He loved to remind the grandkids he was “da PaPa” and he would freely admit he could never say “no” to any of them.
Additional survivors include: one son, Farrell (Christene) Farmer of Liberty; one daughter, Jennifer (Larry) Rader of Kansas City; sister/daughter Becky (Tony) Warren of Kansas City; two sisters, Marilyn (Terry) Philips of Richmond, and Doris Farmer of Dallas; four grandchildren, Caley Blair (Ryan Wolkey), Max Blair (Bailey McGaugh), Ellie Farmer and Macie Farmer; one great-granddaughter on the way, Paisleigh Blair. Other significant survivors include: John Farmer of San Diego; Betty Sue McCue of Fruitland, Idaho; Rupert Brown of Richmond; Maggie, Mollie and Dennis Blair, Dreya and Quinn Curnow.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Farris Theatre or the First United Methodist Church, both of Richmond. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P. O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with memorial services will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Richmond First United Methodist Church, with services to follow at 11 a.m.
Inurnment will be at a later date in South Point Cemetery near Orrick. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
