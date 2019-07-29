James Allen Barker, 54, Odessa, passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Kansas City.
A visitation lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Tuesday July 30, 2019, at the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 12507 Mt. Tabor Rd., Odessa.
A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Higginsville City Cemetery.
Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
