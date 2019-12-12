Huey Edward Williams, 86, Orrick, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Huey was born March 16, 1933, in Evans, Douglas County, Missouri, the son of Melvin and Martha Ann (Robinett) Williams. He was united in marriage to Vera B. Collins of Ava on Dec. 10, 1953. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2009.
Huey was reared and educated in the area of his birth. He worked 35 years for KC Fiberglass in Kansas City, Kansas. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the guitar.
Survivors include: three sons, Glenn (Jennifer) Welch of Kansas City; Bruce (Connie) Welch of Urbana; and Melvin Williams of Kansas City; one daughter-in-law, Janie Williams of Orrick; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Ronnie Joe Williams; one daughter, Pamela Cantrell; one brother, Jim Williams; and one sister, Dessie Hubert.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor’s choice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at South Point Cemetery, near Orrick.
Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.