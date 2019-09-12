Helen Virginia (Martens) Beretta, 82, Lexington passed away Sept. 11, 2019, at the Ray County Memorial Hospital.
Helen was born Aug. 12, 1937, in Sugartree, Missouri, to Leroy Martens and Ruth (Kelb) Martens Oster.
She graduated from Wellington Napoleon High School in 1955. Helen married Rudy Beretta Sept. 27, 1964, in Kansas City. He preceded her in death March 14, 2005. She worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for more than 40 years.
She was a member of the Lexington First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and helped with Vacation Bible School. She was a member of the Lexington Garden Club and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Retirees Group. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, shopping and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Kirt Beretta and wife Carla of Lexington; Valoree Maycock and husband, Bob Long of Lexington; and Denise Beretta and companion, Don Wester of Lexington; brothers, LeeRoy Martens and wife, Mary of Richmond and David Martens and wife, Shirly of Warsaw; sisters, Marilyn Wansing and husband, Frank of Lexington; Linda Baker and husband, James of Warrensburg; and Dianna Feitz and husband, Dale of Kansas City; grandchildren, Justin Thee, Jessica Thee, Dr. Whitnee Maycock, Amelia Beretta, Nicolas Beretta and Reece Beretta; great-grandchildren, Kelsi Thee, Kaesi Thee, Kolin Thee, Kyra Thee and Eleanor Kures; and great-great grandchildren, McKynlee Reade and Sawyer Reade.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brothers, Charles Oster and Bob Oster.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Lexington, followed by a funeral service. Burial will be at Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Lexington. Online condolences may be left at www.ledfordfamilyfh.com.
