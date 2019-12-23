Helen Marie Hardwick, 84, Richmond, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Helen was born Aug. 23, 1935 to William Eli and Etta (Littleton) Craig. She married Williams Tyrus Bailey of Camden, on April 18, 1951, and he died March 26, 1963. She later married Howard Hardwick Jr. and they later divorced.
Helen grew up, was educated and spent her entire life in Richmond.
Helen was employed by Ferguson Manufacturing in Richmond. She retired in 2000 from the State Habilitation Center in Higginsville. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Richmond. She enjoyed arts and crafts and decorating for all of the holidays.
She is survived by one daughter, Kerri Lynette George and husband, Ray of Richmond; two sons, James William Bailey of Independence and Monte Raye Bailey of Kansas City; one sister, Pauline Smith of Beaufort, South Carolina and four grandchildren, Kayla George of Richmond, Guy Jenkins of Excelsior Springs, Ty Bailey of Kansas City, Cole Bailey of Kansas City and six nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald Wayne Craig and William Eli Craig Jr.; and one sister, Maxine Craig who died in infancy.
The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Ray County Humane Society. They can be dropped off or mailed, in care of the family, to Thurman Funeral Homes, 507 E. Main St. – P. O. Box 190, Richmond, 64085.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Thurman Funeral Home of Richmond is in charge of the arrangements.
