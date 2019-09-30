Helen Louise (Clark) Ring, 87, Columbus, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 12507 Mt. Tabor Road, Odessa. Interment will follow at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
Online condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com
